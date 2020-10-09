Fire Department: Animals rescued after kitchen fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A kitchen fire led to several pets needing to be rescued by firefighters on Thursday night.

Fire officials said it happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Grand Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the kitchen. Firefighters said it appeared to be a cooking fire.

Two people inside the home were able to escape. Officials said three cats and several other pets had to be rescued by firefighters. No one was hurt.

Because of heavy damage from the fire, officials said the family was displaced. Red Cross was called in to find them a place to stay.