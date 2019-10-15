Fire damages second floor of house

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire Dept worked to put out a house fire this evening.

It started just before 7:00 pm on Monday near the corner of West Forest Avenue and South McClellan Avenue. When crews got there they found smoke showing from a 2.5 story multi-family house.

Flames filled the second floor apartment, but firefighters were able to put it out before it went into the attic.

No people were hurt but a cat was taken out of the apartment and died after attempts to rescue it.

The Decatur Fire Department is still investigating what caused the fire.