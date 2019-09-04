Fire crews warn students to check housing

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews are reminding college students to make sure their housing is ready in case of a fire. Believe it or not, students are already looking for housing for next year. That makes it the perfect time to check.

Firefighters say they should be on the lookout for things like sprinkler systems, working smoke detectors and working carbon monoxide protectors. They should also know where all of the exits are.

Nationwide, off-campus student housing is the only area where fire deaths are on the rise.

“The biggest factor in that, 75% of all those cases – alcohol – is a factor in those fire deaths in these off-campus housing units. So the big lesson in all this, if you’re gonna go out drinking, use an online avenue to order you some food, don’t go to the kitchen,” said Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy Leevey.

Students should contact their landlord if their housing doesn’t have what it needs. It’s the tenant’s responsibility to check on that. In the United States, there are zero fire deaths in housing where a sprinkler system is in place.