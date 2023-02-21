Update 3:43 p.m.

The man rescued from the grain bin is currently being transported on a helicopter to an area hospital. Officials with Littlejohn Grain, Inc. have confirmed that he is an employee.

WESTFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple fire crews responded to rescue a man stuck inside a grain bin near Westfield earlier today.

Crews arrived on the scene located at the 600 block of E. State St. today around 11 a.m.

Fire fighters emptied the grain bin to rescue the man and were able to get him out of the bin around 3 p.m. He remained responsive throughout the rescue, and is receiving medical treatment on the scene.

Charleston, Mattoon and Casey fire departments all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.