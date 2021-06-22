Fire consumes three garbage trucks at Danville garbage disposal site

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A fire consumed a garbage disposal site in Danville today, destroying everything in its path. It happened at Pabst Disposal near 14th and Dean Streets.

“We felt tremors,” said Gloria Vance, a neighbor who lives near Pabst Disposal. “We shaken in our chair and everything. We knew it was close by.”

Vance was sitting on the porch with her husband when she heard the explosions from the fire at Pabst Disposal in Danville.

“Yeah, it was scary, yeah,” said Vance. “Cause we knew it was close by. I was so afraid that somebody might have gotten killed or hurt in it.”

Thankfully no one was hurt.

The company posted on Facebook. They say three garbage trucks were destroyed and everything in the building was lost.

Bill Cole lives across the street and saw it all happen.

“It was working its way towards the back,” said Cole. “And it was engulfed. The truck out front had caught fire as well.”

The business has been serving the Danville area since 1954.

Neighbors hope that it will be able to rise up from this.

“It would be tragic to lose a business so hopefully that doesn’t happen,” said Cole. “Hopefully they can find a way to get through this and stay up and running.”

The source of the fire is still under investigation.

Pabst Disposal said on Facebook they’re working to find additional trucks.