Fire chief: Woman dies after house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said one person died after a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, Fire Chief Allen Reyne said firefighters were dispatched to the 2900 block of South State Street around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. When crews got there, they found smoke coming from the single-story house.

“Upon entering the home and conducting a routine search for occupants, they located an unresponsive female,” said Reyne. The 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

No additional people were found in the house.

Reyne said the fire was quickly contained. “The home sustained moderate fire damage with heavy smoke damage throughout the residence.” The cause of the fire is still under investigation.