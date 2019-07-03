Fire Chief retires

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire Chief Michael Forrest is retiring.

This came as a surprise for people who live there.

Sources close to Forrest says he was asked to retire, and wasn’t planning on it at this time.

Forrest led the department for 30 plus years.

WCIA 3 News was told that several members of the fire department were not happy at the time of the announcement.

The interim fire chief will be Lon Pitcher, a former lieutenant of the Champaign Fire Department and long-time fireman.

Pitcher served with Champaign for 42 years.

He’s also served as a Savoy volunteer firefighter for nearly four years and will serve until the department’s new chief is confirmed.