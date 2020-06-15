Fire chief: no one hurt in duplex fire

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire officials said no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a duplex on Monday.

Fire Chief Joe Bartley said crews were dispatched to a duplex in the 900 block of Madison Avenue around noon. He said when firefighters got there, two people were outside of the building. One person in the other unit of the duplex needed help getting out. Firefighters were able to help them get out through a back window. Four people total were able to get out of the house.

A cat and a hamster were also rescued from the building. Bartley said the cat was taken to see a veterinarian. No word on the status of the cat or the hamster.

Crews had the fire under control by 2 p.m.

The chief said a couple of the occupants went to the hospital. However, he said they had some health issues and wanted to get checked out at the hospital out of caution.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.