NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The New Berlin Fire chief said no one was hurt after a garage was fully engulfed in flames on Thursday.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of East Gibson Street. The chief said people were working on a truck in the garage when it backfired and caught fuel on fire. The flames spread quickly until the whole garage was on fire.

The garage is a total loss. Siding on the south side of the house was melted and a window broke from heat given off by the fire.