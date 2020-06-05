Fire chief apologizes for social media post

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — The fire chief is apologizing for sharing a social media post asserting supporters of President Donald Trump would blow the heads off looters. Chief Bob Dunovsky said Thursday the decision to share the Facebook post was made “without much thought.”

The written apology was made to Mayor Seth Goodman, the city council and the city’s residents. The post said looters should target homes with signs supporting Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden. It noted “they don’t believe in guns.”

Vandalism and looting have followed peaceful protests for the death of George Floyd as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.