THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire early Wednesday morning in Champaign County destroyed a house and two cars.

It happened east of Thomasboro on a county road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, all that was left were small flames and smoking bricks. Thankfully, the homeowner was in Urbana and wasn’t near the house.

Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said this could have been a tragic situation if someone had been home.

“If there had been, you know, there would have been no hope for them at that time.”

Overnight, flames reduced the house to smoldering rubble. First responders were called to the scene at 2:30 a.m. after an Ameren IP worker spotted the burning house following an outage.

“It was burnt to the ground when we got here,” Cundiff said. “The fire was burning around the foundation, and what debris had fallen into the basement, that was burning. So it was basically burning from one end to the other. There was a car in the driveway, and it was on fire as well.”

He said the fire burned hot and quietly.

“The strange thing is the fact that it had such a head start on us. It’s in a remote area, not heavily traveled, you know, one, two, three in the morning. Not a lot of traffic out here for somebody to see it,” Cundiff said. “We get a lot of calls off the interstate when cars or buildings are closer to that. People are going by there all the time. But out here in the country like this, there’s not a lot of traffic.”

The State Fire Marshal and Champaign County Sheriff are investigating the fire. Chief Cundiff said finding answers will be hard.

“It’s very difficult to pinpoint the area of the origin and what actually caused the fire. It’s very difficult to do that, because you just got a pile of debris in the basement now.”

The Fire Marshal and Sheriff have already talked to the homeowner and nearby neighbors to try to figure out the origin of the fire. People in the area can expect the smoldering smoke to continue for the next couple days.