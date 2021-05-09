Fire burns down apartment in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Firefighters in Champaign are investigating after an apartment caught fire.

It happened on the corner of 4th and State Streets. Firefighters were called to the scene Sunday evening and arrived to see a kitchen fire bursting through the front door and window.

The owner living there said he remembered coming home to that same fire, and quickly grabbing his most valuable things before escaping. Firefighters say if you live in an apartment complex and think a neighbors home might be burning, to evacuate immediately and call 9-1-1.

“That’s one of the most important things we can tell someone who has an alarm go off in their building,” firefighter Randy Smith said. “Those few seconds can make a serious difference when dealing with an incident or fire.”

Firefighters said nobody was hurt, and are still trying to investigate the fire’s cause.