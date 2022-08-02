LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District

The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on a truck’s ladder to extinguish most of the fire and then used hand hoses inside the tower to extinguish hot spots. Prison staff were able to evacuate safely and no one was hurt.

Responding agencies included the Lincoln Rural, Lincoln City, Atlanta, Mt Pulaski, Middletown and Elkhart Fire Departments.