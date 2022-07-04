BREAKING UPDATE: Mayor Dan Dickey says a major explosion has occurred and the fire has spread to surrounding buildings.

The City of Gibson is asking all residents to conserve water until further notice.

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire crews are responding to a fire in Downtown Gibson City on Monday evening.



The call came out before 5:30p of smoke and flames in the 100 block of North Sangamon Avenue.

Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey told WCIA 3 that the affected businesses are Jay’s Place and Hustedt Jewelers.

Severe storms were pushing through the area and heavy rain and lightning was ongoing at the time of the call.

We have a crew on the way.



