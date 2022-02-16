CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters are actively responding to a fire that broke out at an apartment building on the University of Illinois campus.

The fire happened in a second floor unit at 52 East Armory Street. No smoke or flames were visible when reporters arrived on the scene, but firefighters were observed throwing several smoldering items, including a couch, from the apartment’s balcony and spraying those items with water.

There is no word yet on damage and whether the building’s residents need to be displaced.

This is a developing story.