Update at 5:44 p.m.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A spokesperson with ADM said the fire started around 4 p.m. in the feed house of ADM’s corn processing plant. Once detected, employees evacuated and all are safe and accounted for.

The fire is under control at this time, the spokesperson said.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are actively responding to a fire at ADM’s complex in Decatur.

Officials with the Decatur Fire Department confirmed that they have eight trucks at the plant. At this time, it is unknown how large the fire is.

A WCIA crew is enroute to the scene. We’ve reached out to ADM for comment; they did respond to acknowledge contact but did not give an official statement or information.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as we learn more.