DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say they believe a morning house fire was set intentionally.

It happened on the 100 block of Grace Street in Danville, just after 10:00 a.m.

No one was hurt, and no one else was around when the fire happened.

The damage is estimated around $4,000.

There were two dogs nearby. Both were taken to the local humane society.

Neighbors told firefighters they believe the house was abandoned, and the dogs were left behind.