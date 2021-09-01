Fire at VFW

COVINGTON, IN (WCIA)—Some veterans are looking for a new place to meet after a fire at their VFW. It happened on Friday.

The fire ruined pictures, guns used for military funerals, antiques and furniture. Two people were inside when it started and called for help.

“There were only two people sitting in there, and one of them had to go to the bathroom. They said they smelled smoke back there, and when they came and opened the door that goes to the walk in cooler, it was just full of smoke,” said Bob Baldwin, VFW member.

Members are still waiting to hear from the State Fire Marshal about the cause and extent of the damages.