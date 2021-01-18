U.S. Capitol lockdown lifted after small fire

Barbed wire is installed on security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The U.S. Capitol has been placed on lock down.

Firefighters say there was an outside fire in the 100 block of Southeast ‘H’ Street that has been extinguished.

Fire crews say this accounted for smoke that many saw Monday morning.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

Fire involved a homeless tent beneath freeway, firefighters said in a Tweet. “Occupant indicated she was using propane, which may explain report of “explosion,” fire crews say.

Officials say evacuation at inaugural rehearsal was due to a fire several blocks away and was not believed to be a threat.

The U.S. Secret Service says crews responded to a small fire and the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shut down. Additionally, the federal agency says there is no threat to the public.

The U.S. Capitol Police says the shutdown was made out of an abundance of caution.

“Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated,” U.S. Capitol Police say.