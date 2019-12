DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a fire that happened at Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the solvent extraction facility of the processing complex and was contained.

The local fire department was called to the scene for assistance.

The facility was evacuated and everyone was safe.

The production has not been impacted within the main plant.

There is no word on what caused the fire.