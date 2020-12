NATIONAL (WCIA) — A documentary on the case of Yingying Zhang is now available in virtual theaters.

Officials said the film, called “Finding Yingying,” was released on Friday in several virtual theaters, including in Peoria and Chicago. It will be shown through others on December 16 and 18.

Zhang was a Chinese visiting scholar at the U of I. She was kidnapped and killed in 2017 by Brendt Christensen. He was sentenced to life in prison