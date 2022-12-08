DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of people decorate their homes for Christmas each year, but in Danville, many light up their neighborhoods like Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for the chance to win some prizes and bragging rights.

The City of Danville will continue its annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest this year. Participating homes in driving order include:

322 Ave. A

1012 N Logan Ave.

1132 N Walnut St.

1622 N Franklin St.

1636 Robinson St.

1309 Park Haven Ct.

2323 N. Vermilion St.

2129 N. Vermilion St.

8 Shady Ln.

2821 Townway Rd.

2501 Northview Dr.

1517 Eastview Ave.

1428 May St.

308 Delaware Ave.

Vote for your favorite light display on the city’s Facebook page before Dec. 21.

The city said awards for the best light displays include a trophy for first place, along with gift card prizes for first, second, and third places. They will also award People’s Choice and City’s Choice winners who will have bragging rights for a year.