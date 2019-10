WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The final tackle hunger game of the season will kick off Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Georgetown will play at Westville. The two schools are competing on the football field, while joining together for a common cause. They’re raising money for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, which serves 58,000 people each month.

Every dollar donated equals five meals for families.

A table will be set up to collect monetary donations at the game on Saturday.