Final suspect caught after hours-long search

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two people are now in custody after a manhunt in Ford County.

That search focused near the town of Roberts. Police said the final person was caught late Thursday morning.

They had been searching that area for hours. A plane actually circled the fields. Some of the area was blocked off. They had a K9 Unit there as well.

Officers with the Racine Police Department in Wisconsin said this search started after a robbery was reported at a Chase Bank location in town around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. “Officers learned while an ATM technician was working on the ATM machine two male suspects quickly approached wearing full masks,” said Sergeant Chad Melby. “The technician put his hands up and the two suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.”

Racine authorities put out descriptions of the suspects and vehicle. Illinois State Police found the vehicle and tried to stop it, which lead to a car chase. The vehicle ended up in Ford County and the two men ran away. They were then arrested after multiple agencies helped with the search.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this situation.