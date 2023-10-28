URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the final day of the season for Urbana’s market at the square.

Several vendors and community members came out to grab their favorite products. Urbana native William Villaflor said he’ll miss the seasonal event and likes supporting local businesses. He feels everyone should get a chance to experience what they’re all about.

Any chance you can come out to farmers markets of whatever community you’re a part of to put your money directly into the community as opposed to large corporations, amazon, whatever, if we can support local businesses and support each other I think that’s what matters most,” Villaflor said.

The outdoor market may be ending but the indoor winter farmer’s market at Lincoln Square Mall kicks off Saturday, November 4.