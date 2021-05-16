Final day for taxes. What you need to know if you still haven’t filed

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — We got an extra month, but the deadline is fast approaching. Tax returns are due tomorrow.

And this year, one group says thousands of people in Illinois could be leaving hundreds or even thousands of dollars on the table if they don’t know how to claim the expanded benefits.

A group of nonprofits teamed up this year to help educate people on how to maximize their return.

For example, parents who make less than $112,500 can claim an advance on their child tax credit and get in line to get $250 to $300 a month in tax credits starting in July.

“For people who don’t earn enough to file taxes, it’s not too late, they can still do it after this deadline,” says Meegan Dugan Bassett with Get My Payment Il Coalition. “If they have children, they might want to file right away before the 17th to get the max amount, particularly if they’re really struggling because they lost their job this year.

The ‘Get My Payment Illinois’ Coalition says some people still haven’t received their stimulus checks – that could be because you didn’t make enough to file taxes. You can file your tax returns this year and check that box on the form to claim your stimulus check.