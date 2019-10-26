Final clean-up day of the year

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The city in partnership with Advanced Disposal will host its final city-wide clean-up of the year on October 26th.

Residents will be allowed to dispose of large items for no charge. Items must be placed in roll-off bins located within the parking lot.

Items such as old furniture, mattresses, and household items can be disposed of during this clean-up.

Limited amounts of tires will also be accepted. No electronics, appliances, paint or yard waste will be allowed.

The Citywide Clean-up is part of the city’s initiative designed to reinvigorate and improve neighborhoods.