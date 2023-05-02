CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced a portion of Church Street will be closed for a film production in Downtown Champaign beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

The closure, between Randolph and Neil Streets, will allow access to local businesses by the local film production crew when filming is not actively taking place. City officials said that northbound traffic on Randolph Street may be temporarily delayed during production after 9 p.m.

The city said they encourage drivers to use alternate routes and follow detour signs during the closure. They thank residents and businesses for their cooperation and patience.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.