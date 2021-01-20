Filippo’s Pizza and Italian Food continues to keep their doors closed for indoor dining.

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA) —

A lot of restaurant owners are excited to open their doors for indoor dining, but one spot in Mahomet wants to play it safe.

Restaurants in Region 6 can only have 25% capacity.

Filippo’s Pizza and Italian Food would only be able to have two to four tables open because of the size of their building.

Filippo Paris says its not worth risking his family’s health and the health of the customers. He says its just him, his mom, and father who work at the restaurant. If on of them gets sick, they would struggle to stay open.

“We’re trying to be as safe as possible, not just for our customers, but for our own health as well,” Paris said.

Filippo also says his dad is immuno-compromised so it’s not worth the risk. He also says this is all temporary and they plan to open as soon as things improve.