DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Chief of Police Christopher S. Yates confirmed that police responded to Danville High School Field House over the weekend after several fights involving students, parents, and fans broke out. They also confirmed that it was reported to police than an individual involved in the situation was armed with a handgun.

Danville Police said officers arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. and learned that no one was actively fighting at that time. They also said individuals involved in the situation had begun to leave the scene.

Police and Danville Community Consolidated School District No. 118 officials are reviewing witness statements and school surveillance video at this time to identify the individuals involved.

The school district shared on social media that anyone involved in the incident identified in statements or video will be banned from all district property. They also said social workers and school psychologists are available Monday for students and coaches to provide support to them.

Additionally, the school district said that they are greatly disturbed by the incident and will continue to put student safety first.

Police continue to investigate the situation at this time, no other information has yet been released.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.