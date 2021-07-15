Fighting Illini’s Tailon Leitzsey hosting free kids football camp

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are looking for something fun for the kids to do this weekend, there is a free football camp this Saturday at Zahnd Park.

Kids will have the chance to learn the basics from U of I football players.

Illinois defensive back Tailon Leitzsey is hosting the Orange & Blue Kids Camp, and he’ll be joined by 30 of his teammates.

Leitzsey says giving back to the community is important to him, especially when there’s an opportunity to give back to children. He’s a father himself.

Leitzsey walked on to the team recently and ended up with a scholarship.

He wants to inspire young minds and show them anything is possible.

But Leitzsey also says this camp is in response to the violence that has been going on in the Champaign-Urbana area in recent weeks.

“It’s younger kids now. It’s not just older people. I’m seeing a lot of the youth doing this,” he said. “I just wanted to be a difference. Give them an outlet to see something different than what they’re experiencing now.”

The camp is Saturday, July 17 from 10AM to 12:30PM.

It is open to boys and girls ages six to thirteen.

Registration is on-site at 9:30AM, but families are asked to sign up beforehand using this link.