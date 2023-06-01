Update 1:20 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Corner has released the identity of a Springfield man who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the victim is Aaron Cutler, 38. An autopsy performed on Thursday, Allmon said, indicated that Cutler died from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained during a fight in the area of Paul and Monroe Streets.

Cutler’s death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and Sheriff’s offices.

Original Article

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Sangamon County are investigating after a fight in Springfield turned into a shooting that left one person dead.

Sangamon County Sherriff Jack Campbell said in a statement that deputies were called to a fight in progress around 6 p.m. in the area of Paul and Monroe Streets. It was reported that during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and shot the person he was fighting. Another person was also hit by gunfire during that incident.

Deputies found both victims at the scene. One of them, said to be 38 years old, had been shot in the chest and was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the man’s identity is being withheld at this time until his family can be notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The other victim, Campbell said, was a man in his 50s who had been shot in the back. He was conscious, alert and able to speak as officers tended to him.

Campbell said detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are canvassing the area for witnesses. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-753-6840.