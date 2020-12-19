Fight over Macon County Sheriff’s race continues

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The fight over the outcome of the Macon County Sheriff’s race continued Friday.

Some decisions were delayed. Jim Root’s lawyer needs time to respond to a request from Sheriff Tony Brown, who won 2018’s election by one vote.

Sheriff Tony Brown’s lawyers are trying to stop Root’s lawyers from presenting any evidence of alleged fraud. Brown’s lawyers point to a previous court’s ruling that there was no fraud in this race to support their motion.

These requests did not affect what happened in the room Friday though, so the judge is allowing Root’s lawyers time to get their own argument in writing.

The judge gave until December 28 to submit their own motion. That is when Root’s legal team plans to bring forward a witness to the alleged fraud.

If the judge does accept Brown’s request, then that witness would not be allowed to testify. “It could have some effect,” said John Fogarty, Root’s counsel. “But I look forward to producing our witnesses and having them testify.”

Day two of the trial was a slow one, as both sides were there to continue entering contested ballots into the record. No actual rulings were made on these ballots.

Root’s attorney only entered them into evidence and explained why he felt they were miscounted. In total, there were 224 ballots that the judge will be looking over.

Remember, the recount that was done in this race already found that Sheriff Tony Brown won the election by 18 votes after the initial count showed him winning by only one vote.