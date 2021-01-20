Fight over Macon County sheriff’s race back in courtroom

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The fight over the Macon County sheriff’s race was back in the courtroom on Wednesday.

The judge heard from witnesses, including the former Macon County clerk who oversaw the 2018 election. Tony Brown was declared the winner over Jim Root that year by just one vote. Root contested the results.

This was the first of three hearings that are already scheduled to discuss a handful of contested ballots. The next hearing is scheduled for January 25. The third will be on February 11.