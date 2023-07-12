SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple people were hurt on Saturday during a fight that happened at a Springfield hotel.

Officials with Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers said the fight happened at the State House Inn located at 101 East Adams Street. Responding police officers found a large crowd fighting in the middle of the road; they determined that multiped crimes had occurred during the fight, including several batteries and one person even being stabbed.

Everyone who was hurt received treated for their injuries at local hospitals and are expected to be ok.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone who has information that can help Springfield Police in the investigation is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-788-8427, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.