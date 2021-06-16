Fifth Street closed for two weeks for utility work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced Fifth Street between Church and Washington will be shut down starting Monday, June 21.

Officials say the road will be closed to through traffic, but people can still access local properties. The street will reopen on Friday, July 2.

A press release from the City says Ameren Illinois is closing the street to do soil boring work.

“Please pay close attention to traffic control devices and use alternate routes whenever possible. The City appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.”