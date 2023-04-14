MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — “It’s going to be exciting, I’m going to be a little nervous,” Evie Shafer said.

Shafer, a fifth grade student from Mattoon, is headed to Washington, D.C. for the first time this summer.

Her teacher, Karianne Hendrix nominated for her leadership, along with a few other students, to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in July.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for kids to get to go to and be a part of this leadership program, and get a trip to Washington, D.C. and be able to take part in all the activities that they provide,” Hendrix said.

Students explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Additionally, nominees will be sightseeing, listening to speakers and learning about career opportunities and how leadership can help them as they grow up.

“Anytime I can help, maybe provide that opportunity outside of school for them to grow as leaders and to be involved, the opportunity to travel and learn more about their country, I think that’s a good thing for them,” Hendrix said.

“Get others to realize the right things to be doing. She’s a quiet leader, she’s not really an outspoken leader, but she sets a great example for others,” Hendrix said.

“She helps me and all the other students out a lot,” Shafer said.

Evie is the only student planning to attend so far. Hendrix has been nominating students for the last 10 years and this year she’s excited to see what Shafer does.