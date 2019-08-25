Fifth annual Bridging the Gap Picnic brings together community, first responders

The fifth annual Bridging the Gap picnic took place over this weekend.

The event is put on by The Outlet — a youth mentoring group in Springfield. The purpose of the picnic is to bring the community and first responders together in a casual setting to talk about how they can improve the community.

Bridging the Gap started after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Community leaders wanted to make sure that relations between the community and law enforcement in Springfield were not harmed.