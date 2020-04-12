Fifteen of the Twenty Five COVID-19 cases in Macon County at long-term care facility

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Twenty Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Fifteen of these confirmed cases are associated with a local long-term care facility, Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility.

Health officials say when cases are confirmed at any long-term care facility, IDPH guidance directs the long-term facility of steps to be taken with residents and the facility.

IDPH guidance also directs the long-term facility to communicate this information with the physician, local health department, regulatory agency, families, staff and residents. The MCHD has continued to be in ongoing communication with long-term care facilities.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team (CCT) reports the following numbers:

• Tests Performed in Macon County: 152

• Confirmed Cases in Macon County Residents: 25

• Pending Tests: 2

• Deaths of Macon County Residents with COVID-19: 1

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases:

One case in 20’s

Five cases in 30’s

Two case in 40’s

Four cases in 50’s

Three cases in 60’s

Three case in 70’s

Four cases in 80’s

Three cases in 90’s

Upon notification of these positive cases, the Macon County Health Department (MCHD) immediately

started contact tracing following Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and guidance. Contacts have been and are being notified and provided with appropriate direction.

All confirmed cases are following isolation guidelines. Those considered to be contacts of the confirmed cases have been and are being notified and instructed to follow direction to prevent the spread of illness.

