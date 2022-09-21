CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign.

i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Construction activities will happen on the city right-of-way and on private property, including backyards, side yards and front yards. Anyone with questions can contact i3 by phone at 217-530-0333.