CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that i3 Broadband will expand its fiberoptic utility installation, with work beginning in many new areas of the city.

The city said work is scheduled to take place in the following areas:

West to east between McKinley and Prospect Avenues

North to south between Vine and Clark Streets

West to east between Country Lane/ Waverly Drive and Prospect Avenue

North to south between Armory and Kirby Avenues

West to east between Mattis Avenue and Russell Street

North to south between Columbia and University Avenues

The construction process for all of these areas will continue for 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing the restoration and activating services.

Construction activities will happen in the city right-of-way and in public utility easements on private property, including backyard, side yard, and front yard easements. The city said i3 Broadband works closely with them through the permitting and construction process.

I3 Broadband is a licensed utility in the state of Illinois and the city said they are permitted to construct facilities in the public right-of-way and general utility easements dedicated to the city.