SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — High speed internet is coming to one neighborhood this week. Campus Communications Group with Pavlov Media is expanding its fiber-optic network to Arbour Meadows.

Construction will start on Sunday, June 6, and is expected to last two to three weeks. Work will only be done during the day.

The company already services areas in Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet, Monticello, Mansfield, Downs, Savoy, Bloomington and White Heath.