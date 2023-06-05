CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Monday that another fiber-optic utility installation project is underway near Randolph Street.

City officials said crews will work in the area between Elm Street and Randolph Street from west to east and between John Street and Ells Avenue from north to south.

City officials said the construction process will continue for six to eight weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction will happen in city right-of-way and in public utility easements on private property in the subdivision, including backyard, side yard, and front yard easements, officials said.

The city said i3 Broadband is a licensed utility in the State of Illinois and is permitted to construct facilities in the public right-of-way and general utility easements dedicated to the City of Champaign. Officials reported i3 Broadband works closely with the City of Champaign through the permitting and construction process.

The city has previously announced a number of other fiber-optic installation projects. These include the area between Crescent Drive and Mattis Avenue from west to east and Sangamon Drive and Kirby Avenue from north to south, and an area near Neil Street and Kirby Avenue.