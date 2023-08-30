DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – FFA members and advisors took full advantage of the farm progress show being in Central Illinois.

FFA Chapters from across the state brought students on field trips to experience the show.

They students get to spend the day checking out the exhibitors and learning about where the industry is heading.

Darcy Nekolny, FFA Advisor at St. Joseph-Ogden High School and Callie Wegneg, FFA Advisor at Villa Grove High School both agree the lessons students get at a show like this are invaluable.

“It gives that kids an opportunity to really see how big and vast the agricultural industry is. So many of our students in central Illinois think that agriculture is farming, and it is and that’s definitely an integral part of agriculture, but agriculture is that and so much more,” said Nekolny.

The students also get to take part in demonstrations and experience new careers they might not know about.

More local FFA chapters will be in attendance for the third day of the show on Thursday.