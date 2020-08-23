Festival ‘remembers the sweet times’

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One festival celebrated with 12 straight hours of entertainment.

The Urbana Sweet Corn Festival held a second day of events called ‘Remembering the Sweet Times.’ It was held virtually.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin started the fest off with a few words. Some of the entertainment people got to enjoy was watching dancers, singers, story time, and music.

One organizer explains why she feels the fest is important to the community.

“I mean it’s what people look forward to all year round is this festival. It’s a landmark, ” says Abigale Racine, Urbana Business Association Marketing and Events Manager.

The is the 45th year for the Urbana Sweet Corn Festival.