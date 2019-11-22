CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers are putting the finishing touches on trees and wreaths before the Festival of Trees kicks off Friday night.



Festivities begin Friday night and go through Sunday. Friday is the family ball. Saturday includes breakfast with Santa (sold out) and public hours (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) where people can come and go as they please.



All trees will be raffled off. Anyone who wins one must pick it up on Sunday. Proceeds go to the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana.

