Festival of Trees hosts painting event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial’s Festival of Trees will hold a decorative painting event where participants will be able to paint metal shapes, which they can display inside or outside their homes.

They can choose one of five designs: a pineapple, the word “love” in a beach motif, a snow globe, a penguin or a replica of the Christmas tree in the official Festival of Trees logo.

“This is a great opportunity for a night out with friends,” said Amanda Johnson, event manager for Memorial Medical Center Foundation, which organizes the Festival of Trees. “Plus, you get an early peek at the unique and beautiful designs created for this year’s Festival of Trees.”

The event is a fundraiser for Memorial’s Festival of Trees, which raises money for health-related projects and programs for Memorial Health System and the Springfield community.

Festival of Trees

November 23 – December 1

Orr Building

Illinois State Fairgrounds

1000 Churchill Road