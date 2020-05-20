Festival of Quilts to go virtual

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cunningham Children’s Home will host its 16th annual Festival of Quilts online this year.

The event was supposed to be held in-person in April. Instead, quilts will be available for purchase June 1-5.

The festival pays tribute to a tradition that goes back roughly 125 years: donating quilts to children at Cunningham.

“This fundraiser was built on the idea that we should celebrate this tradition that brings every kid that we care for warmth and comfort and love,” Director of Advancement Ginger Mills says. “And now the community comes around and kind of does the same thing.”

More than 100 quilts will be sold online, along with wall hangings and handcrafted items. The Festival site will go live June 1 at 9:00 a.m.