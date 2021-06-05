Festival of Quilts returns to Cunningham Children’s Home

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Festival of Quilts returned to Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana today.

This event celebrates the tradition that every child that comes to live at the home gets a quilt for his or her bed.

Nearly 200 quilts were donated this year by quilters throughout the state.

Children who go through trauma, abuse, and neglect receive them.

“Feelings of loneliness, feelings of not being loved, feelings of not being worthy. And so, the quilt to us signifies so much more than just a warm blanket,” said Ginger Mills of Cunningham Children’s Home. “It’s almost like you’re being wrapped in comfort and love.”

There were a variety of quilts donated from wall-hanging quilts to a king size along with traditional and contemporary designs.