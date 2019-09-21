Festival highlights community’s uniqueness

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual street festival will be in downtown Monticello aimed at highlighting the things that make the community unique.

Food trucks, vendor shopping, brick-and-mortars, and all kinds of pop-ups and entertainment will be available.

Some of the events happening include The 4-H petting zoo, multiple bounce houses, face painting, balloon artist, Sundowners Car Show, and more. The Arcola Kiddie tractor pull will be giving participants rides also.

This celebration is a family-friendly daytime event, with evening festivities to entertain the 21+ crowd.

Monticellobration
10am-4pm – shopping, games, Kirby Kids Corner + tractor pull, CIBM bank bumper cars, face painting, dunk tank, food vendors, First State Bank young entrepreneurs road, Sundowners car show and more.
12:30-1:30pm – Apex Clean Energy Kids Dance Party with DJ Billy Unzicker
4pm – John Jansky, speed painter
5pm – midnight – open libation downtown and LIVE outdoor music

